Dallas County Commissioners Approve Additional $30M for Small Business Assistance

The Dallas County Commissioners Court voted Friday on including an additional $30 million in the Dallas County Emergency Business Assistance Program.

The Commissioners Court's regular Tuesday meeting was canceled earlier this week, so the vote took place Friday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Commissioners Court was also briefed on changes to the small business assistance program.

These changes will expand the number of businesses that are eligible to receive forgivable loans from the program and increase maximum loan amounts.

