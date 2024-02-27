Dallas City Council names Kimberly Bizor Tolbert as interim city manager

The Dallas City Council has moved ahead to have an acting city manager in place when the current city manager leaves in June. In a twelve to two vote, council members appointed Kimberly Tolbert to the role of interim city manager. Tolbert currently serves as Deputy City Manager.

Council members cited a rough relationship between Broadnax and Mayor Eric Johnson as a reason why they support Broadnax leaving.

NBC 5 viewed a draft statement on behalf of council members who supported the exit plan. The statement said in part:

“After careful consideration, it has become apparent that the relationship between the mayor and the city manager has not been conducive to effective governance and the advancement of Dallas’ interests. The dynamic between these key citywide figures has unfortunately hindered the realization of our city’s full potential, and it is imperative that we address this issue head-on in order to move forward.”

A city source with direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Broadnax’s departure told NBC 5 that three council members initially spearheaded negotiations on a deal that would provide Broadnax a severance and allow the city to move forward with a search for a new manager.

In the weeks before the council’s vote on Monday, a coalition of at least six different organizations urged members to appoint Tolbert as the interim city manager before the vote was taken.

“We want to see what happens in terms of the selection for our permanent city manager. But as of right now, as we transition, we want to make sure we keep our city in steady hands, and Kim Tolbert has represented that,” said Harrison Blair, President of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.

Tolbert, now deputy city manager, has worked for the city since the late 90s in different roles, including the city manager’s Chief of Staff.

“To search for the next city manager for Dallas will take time, and I believe that Kimberly Tolbert is the right person for that job,” said Councilman Omar Narvaez.

The special meeting on Monday started with a discussion on whether the council should even be there, or if talks about an interim city manager should remain in the hands of the Ad Hoc Committee.

“I’m concerned about a rush to name an interim when we should be considering all possibilities systemically,” said council member Cara Mendelsohn.

Mayor Eric Johnson did not attend Monday’s meeting, having said he wouldn't be because he felt it could've been discussed in a regular meeting.

Some council members said this was not a hasty decision, but one made with the business of the city in mind.

Broadnax will step down from the position on June 3. The search for a permanent city manager will get underway as Tolbert steps into the interim role.