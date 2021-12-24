Christmas

Dallas Children Surprised With Early Christmas

By Laura Harris

NBC 5 News

Christmas came early for 50 children in Dallas thanks in part to Dallas Children’s Charities.

The charity donated more than 50 toys to the students in grades first through fifth who are in Project Transformation’s afterschool program in Dallas.

The toys were distributed at the organization’s December Family Fun Night. Those who were there said the kids had a night full of laughter and fun.

The program serves East Dallas, Oak Cliff, Northwest Dallas, Pleasant Grove, Cockrell Hill and Farmers Branch children.

The children participate in daily enrichment activities like homework assistance, art enrichment, science and math, healthy decision-making, and nutrition education.

They participate in daily activities that address any deficiencies while building a love for reading and desire to be life-long learners. While in the program, they also receive socio-emotional learning, free meals, and mentorship.

