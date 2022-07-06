Dallas Charity Requesting Donations to Help Homeless During Heat Wave

OurCalling in Dallas is asking for the public's help as triple-digit temperatures are expected in the forecast for several days.

The nonprofit, which works with the city's homeless, is asking for donations to create "Beat the Heat" kits.

“When it’s hot it can be extremely dangerous for our homeless friends,” said Ali Hendricksen with OurCalling.

The nonprofit is hoping to help protect the city's 10,000 unsheltered residents who live on the streets.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Their facility will stay open later to offer an air-conditioned space for people to cool off and they are asking the public for donated items or monetary donations to create the kits.

Items requested include:

Sunblock and lip balm

Sunglasses

Sun visors or hats

New and reusable insulated water bottles

Instant cooling towels

Financial donation to OurCalling.org/Hot

People can also download the OurCalling app on their mobile devices and report the location of someone who may be in need.

“Our search and rescue teams will go out and visit that individual right where they are, give them the heat kits and more importantly find opportunities to get them off the street permanently.”

Donations can be dropped off at OurCalling's facility at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd in Dallas.

To make an online donation or learn more visit ourcalling.org/hot