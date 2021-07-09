Dallas CASA's Parade of Playhouses, Raffle Returns to NorthPark Center

Children's playhouses designed by some of Dallas' premier builders and architects are now on display at NorthPark Center through July 25 -- and you could take one home for only $5!

The playhouses are part of Dallas CASA's signature community awareness event which raffles off the playhouses to raise money to help serve abused and neglected children.

The 26th Annual Parade of Playhouses features eight imaginative and creative playhouses that are available to win by raffle.

The 2021 collection includes a Dallas Mavs playhouse, a mini barn, an outdoor car wash, and a castle, among others.

The CASA playhouses are free to look at, but raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. The money goes to support CASA programs and there is no limit to the number of tickets a person can buy. Raffle tickets can be bought online at DallasCASA.org.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers serve as the voices in court for abused and neglected children removed from their homes and placed in the protective care of the state.

CASA organizers call the annual playhouse event their "greatest friendraiser" and hope that, along with people learning about the playhouses, they'll learn more about the work Dallas CASA provides. People interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can register for a session to see if becoming a volunteer advocate for children is right for them.