Dallas school bus driver says he was assaulted by angry parent, police investigating

A North Texas school bus driver said an angry parent attacked him, and he told police he was pulled by his leg from the bus while on his route.

Danny Senkow spoke to NBC 5 about what happened just moments before the encounter.

Senkow began driving school buses seven years ago with an idea of how it was supposed to go. He says he simply has a daily goal to get from point A to B safely and quickly. Last week, he said it wasn’t that simple.

“I went through a lot of pain that a driver should not have to go through,” he said.

Senkow was on his after-school route for Richardson ISD when he said the children became much too rowdy. He said he could not continue driving the bus under those conditions and had to pull over because of safety concerns.

“When I pulled over, I radioed into dispatch, I need the police, I need management to come out and help me out here,” he said.

He was at the 9300 block of Skillman Road in Dallas, which he said is part of his route. That’s when he told a parent approached and forced his way onto the bus.

“We had a fight there right in the bus,” said Senkow, “I used my leg to try to push him out of the bus. And that was a bad maneuver because he grabbed onto my left ankle and pulled me out of the bus, down the stairs, out to the sidewalk.”

Dallas Police confirmed officers responded to the disturbance around 3:40 that afternoon, and there’s an ongoing investigation. NBC 5 reached out to Richardson ISD as well. The district responded, “RISD is aware of the investigation and is cooperating.”

Senkow is back at work but says he’s unsure how long he will continue driving school buses. Dallas Police tell NBC 5 the suspect left the location of the alleged assault before officers arrived