Dallas billionaire embraces pickleball fever as the national championships arrive in DFW

All eyes of the pickleball world are on North Texas this week, shining an uncomfortable spotlight on the man responsible for bringing the growing sport’s national championship to town.

Tom Dundon, the Dallas billionaire known more for his purchase of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, also owns the Professional Pickleball Association. That’s why Brookhaven Country Club’s entryway will be turned into Pickleball Boulevard through Sunday, serving as the gateway for the biggest collection of amateur and pro players from around the nation.

More than 3,500 players will compete in the National Pickleball Championship – an event expected to generate $10 million for Farmers Branch and the surrounding economy. As many as 25,000 fans will watch matches pitting the game’s best players as well as Dallas sports celebrities like Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Romo, Tyler Sequin and Jason Kidd.

It’s a chance for Dundon and his PPA tour to impress a national audience. The final day of the event will be aired on ESPN.

While Dundon tries to deflect attention from himself, the 52-year-old investor in businesses like Top Golf and a growing collection of downtown Dallas towers is a competitor at heart. Pickleball gives him a chance to win with a sport that’s now one of his personal passions. He even built his own pickleball court at his Dallas home to hone his skills.

