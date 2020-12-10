Dallas Announces 7 Candidates Being Interviewed for Chief of Police

The city of Dallas is making progress toward selecting a new chief of police with the announcement of seven candidates on Thursday.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax invited the group of seven candidates chosen from a pool of 36 applicants from across the U.S. The candidates named on the shortlist are:

Albert Martinez – Director of Security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former DPD Deputy Chief

Avery Moore – Assistant Police Chief, Dallas Police Department

Eddie Garcia – Chief of Police, San Jose, California

Jeff Spivey – Chief of Police, City of Irving, Texas

Malik Aziz – Major, Dallas Police Department

Reuben Ramirez – Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

RaShall Brackney – Chief of Police, Charlottesville, Virginia

The search to lead DPD was launched when Chief Reneé Hall, who has served since 2017, announced in September her departure at the end of the year.

“I’m pleased to report our progress in this process, and know the men and women of DPD look forward to new leadership continuing the work Chief Hall began towards R.E.A.L. change – responsibly, equitably, accountably and legitimately reimagining public safety,” Broadnax said.

Interviews between candidates and council members will be pre-recorded and published on the city's social media and cable TV next week.

An additional 55 organizations ranging from police unions to neighborhood nonprofits will participate in stakeholder panel interviews with the candidates beginning Dec. 15.

Broadnax says he expects to select and appoint the next chief before the end of the year.

In an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Investigates, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said she is offended by the treatment she has received from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and that she believes the mayor’s recent attacks on her leadership have become personal.

Broadnax also appointed Lonzo Anderson, a 23-year veteran of DPD, to serve as interim police chief beginning Dec. 15.

“I am honored the city manager has asked me to serve as interim police chief during this transition and remain committed to advancing the department’s efforts to address violent crime,” said Anderson. “I’m grateful to Chief Hall for her leadership and continued service ensuring a smooth transition and will likewise look forward to helping the new chief get up to speed in early 2021.”