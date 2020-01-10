Dallas Animal Services Yearly Summary Shows Higher Adoption Rates

More pets were adopted and less pets were put down last year at Dallas Animal Services, according to a tweet of their yearly summary.

DAS said they had a 87.9% live release rate, which is a 7.2% improvement over 2018. As their live release rates improved last year, their intake also increased.

Compared to 2018, it shows that in 2019 adoption rates increased, more pets were returned to their owners and less pets were euthanized.

In December, Dallas Animal Services set the record for highest live release rate at 93.8%. That record beat out November 2019.

DAS said on Facebook that live release rate is "achieved through adoption, reclaim by an owner, transfer to a rescue partner and other life‐saving actions."

Citizens who want to help can do so through adopting, volunteering, or fostering.

What a year it's been at Dallas Animal Services! We are so incredibly proud to share our 2019 Calendar Year Summary with you which includes just some of our accomplishments this past year. We can't wait to see what 2020 has in store as we continue the climb to being #Dallas90. pic.twitter.com/cYdauzHvqv — Dallas90 (Dallas Animal Services) (@DallasShelter) January 9, 2020