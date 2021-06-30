Dallas Animal Services' Newest Campaign Seeks Safe Shelter for Pets This Holiday Weekend

Dallas Animal Services' 'Home for the 4th' campaign is working to ensure all Dallas pets are safe this weekend by encouraging owners to keep their pets secure in their homes.

DAS is also helping find shelter pets adopters or fosters to create space for the annual July Fourth rise in lost pet intake.

DAS is offering free adoptions online and in-person all weekend and has created a completely online foster process at www.BeDallas90.org with curbside pet pick up.

"Though fireworks are illegal within Dallas, their continued use leads to a spike in lost pet intake during the first week of July," said DAS Interim Director MeLissa Webber.

"We are already full, so this increase comes at a particularly challenging time and could force our staff to make difficult decisions in the coming days. One of the most important things residents can do to prevent a capacity crisis at DAS is to ensure their pet is safe and secure at home and isn't adding to the problem."

According to a survey conducted by the ASPCA, nearly one in five lost pets goes missing after being scared by the sound of fireworks, thunderstorms, or other loud noises.

"Every year, we see lost pets come into our shelter that have no history of escaping, and yet they've dug under the fence or pushed their way out of the front door because they're terrified of the neighbor's fireworks," said Webber. "Even if you think your pet would never run off, it is important that you follow our safety tips to prevent your pet from becoming part of these statistics."

Ensure that your pets are easy to identify by securing their collars and ID tags, making sure pets are microchipped and that the information registered to their microchip is accurate. Microchipping is required for pets in Dallas and DAS offers $10 microchipping by appointment.

Keep pets inside and away from doors. Fireworks can trigger your pets' fight or flight instinct and cause them to flee in fear or charge the threat, risking severe burns. DAS recommends that you use a crate to contain your pet or prepare a quiet space in a room without windows. It's also best to limit the number of people coming in and out of your home to prevent pets from slipping out the door.

Leave your pets at home if you go somewhere to view Even pets that enjoy outings are likely to be spooked by firework displays and could act unpredictably; they will be more comfortable and safer at home.

Take the edge off by offering enrichment toys like food-stuffed kongs or puzzle toys and providing background noise such as relaxing music or a calm television show to help drown out the noise outside.

Watch what your pet puts in their mouth to ensure they don't ingest something toxic. Independence Day festivities often include toxic foods and beverages like alcohol, garlic and onions or chemicals including pesticides and pool chemicals.

Report any fireworks or gunfire by calling 9-1-1 immediately.

If your pet goes missing, DAS recommends that you:

Visit DAS in person daily to look for your lost pet because website photographs aren't always detailed enough to properly identify your pet and we receive dozens of lost pets daily.

Post on social media platforms like Nextdoor and Facebook, including neighborhood-specific and lost/found pet groups.

Hang flyers in your neighborhood complete with clear photographs and a detailed description of your pet. DAS also recommends you translate your flyer into as many languages as possible using free online translators if necessary.

"While DAS is proud to have one of the highest lost pet reunion rates in the country, we still see more than 50% of the lost animals that come in our shelter go unclaimed," said Webber. "Prevention is the best way to keep your pet safe, but if they do get lost, it is important to act quickly and search daily."

For tips and resources on finding a lost pet or to file a report, visit www.BeDallas90.org.

