Dallas

Dallas Animal Services Needs Doggy Beds

DAS is in need of 'cots for dogs'

Kuranda Shelter Beds

Dallas Animal Services is asking for the public's help to keep pets comfortable as they wait for their forever homes.

DAS says the shelter needs Kuranda beds.

Raised beds are critical to the health and well-being of animals. According to DAS, the beds help the animals get quality rest and reduce stress so that the dogs behave better, all of which makes them more adoptable.

The shelter is short about 200 beds.

CLICK here to donate to Dallas Animal Services

For every bed donated, a pad is donated as well.

