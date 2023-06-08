Dallas American Indian church pledges to rebuild after fire destroys sanctuary

A West Dallas church known as a pillar in DFW’s American Indian community has been deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday quickly ripped through the 60-year-old building.

"This is like our second home for a lot of our churchgoers,” said Greg Smithson.

For six decades, the Dallas Indian Revival Center is where some of life’s most precious moments have played out.

It's where Smithson and his wife, Carrie, were married. Today, it’s where he serves as a deacon and oversees the children’s ministry.

“We were able to see kids from small kids to growing up to even have families of their own now,” he said.

They’re generations of memories that are now reduced to ash.

Late Wednesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire call at the church. Investigators determined roofers working with a torch accidentally ignited the building.

“I saw the smoke coming from south Dallas,” said Pastor Patrick Osage.

By the time Osage arrived, the roof had collapsed. He said he immediately knew the building was a total loss.

"It's hard, especially because of the history of the church, how long it's been here, you know, 60 years of American Indian community gathering here, praising God,” he said.

Though they managed to save a few photos, inside little else remains. Still, there are signs of hope.

“The building is just a building. The church is the people who gather here to praise God, fellowship together and help each other out in times of need,” said Osage.

Sunday, Osage said the congregation will gather in the shadow of the sanctuary for their 11 a.m. worship service.

Then together, they'll figure out how to rebuild, creating a new home for the memories forever in their hearts.

"I’m excited to see what God has planned for us,” he said.