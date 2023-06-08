Dallas

Dallas American Indian church pledges to rebuild after fire destroys sanctuary

By Allie Spillyards

NBC Universal, Inc.

A West Dallas church known as a pillar in DFW’s American Indian community has been deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday quickly ripped through the 60-year-old building.

"This is like our second home for a lot of our churchgoers,” said Greg Smithson.

For six decades, the Dallas Indian Revival Center is where some of life’s most precious moments have played out.

It's where Smithson and his wife, Carrie, were married. Today, it’s where he serves as a deacon and oversees the children’s ministry.

“We were able to see kids from small kids to growing up to even have families of their own now,” he said.

They’re generations of memories that are now reduced to ash.

Late Wednesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire call at the church. Investigators determined roofers working with a torch accidentally ignited the building.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 6 hours ago

Family seeks answers after Garland teen killed in hit-and-run

Grand Prairie 8 hours ago

Grand Prairie puts itself on the map with another attraction

“I saw the smoke coming from south Dallas,” said Pastor Patrick Osage.

By the time Osage arrived, the roof had collapsed. He said he immediately knew the building was a total loss.

"It's hard, especially because of the history of the church, how long it's been here, you know, 60 years of American Indian community gathering here, praising God,” he said.

Though they managed to save a few photos, inside little else remains. Still, there are signs of hope.

“The building is just a building. The church is the people who gather here to praise God, fellowship together and help each other out in times of need,” said Osage.

Sunday, Osage said the congregation will gather in the shadow of the sanctuary for their 11 a.m. worship service.

Then together, they'll figure out how to rebuild, creating a new home for the memories forever in their hearts.

"I’m excited to see what God has planned for us,” he said.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas fire-rescue
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us