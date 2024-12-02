Dallas panel advances plan to host FIFA World Cup International Broadcast Center

The city of Dallas is one vote away from having a major part of the 2026 World Cup located in downtown.

FIFA plans to place its International Broadcast Center in Dallas, provided the city agrees to up to $15 million in upgrades for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Late Monday, a council committee unanimously recommended advancing a resolution to the full council for a vote next week that would bring the IBC to Dallas.

It's an operation Monica Paul has worked for most of the last year to try and bring to the city.

“I think they’re going to notice the broadcasters. This is a 24/7 operation,” Paul said.

The Dallas Sports Commission executive director presented the latest plan to host the IBC to a Dallas City Council committee late Monday. FIFA wants to use the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for eight months beginning in January 2026.

The proposed resolution would allow the city to participate as a party in an agreement between FIFA and the convention center operator, Oak View Group.

The city is asked for up to $15 million in convention center upgrades, including adequate climate control and ensuring there’s enough power to host FIFA.

Omar Narvaez is part of the Ad-Hoc Sports Retention and Recruitment Committee that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson started to attract high-profile sports events and teams.

“It’s a lot of money,” Narvaez said.

He added that the upgrades are required as part of the city’s responsibility to upkeep the convention center and will be paid for by the convention center's existing construction fund.

He also believes that the return on investment will far exceed the cost.

The IBC is expected to host up to 2,000 international broadcasters from late May through late July of 2026.

“You have the entire international broadcasting world will be in the city of Dallas, so that’s hotel rooms, restaurants, lots of spending,” Narvaez said.

And lots of history, too. Dallas hosted the IBC during the 1994 FIFA World Cup at Fair Park. That experience likely helped the city edge out Atlanta to be selected to host again in 2026.

“We are the finalist,” Narvaez said.

Rosa Fleming, the director of convention and event services, told the committee that $8.5 million had already been allotted for required improvements to maintain the current convention center, so she told the committee that the new portion of the request was closer to $6.5 million.

FIFA has estimated the economic impact of hosting nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a 39-day fanfest at Fair Park and the IBC in Dallas, at $2 billion for the North Texas region.

The full council will vote on Dec. 11 on whether to approve the $15 million in convention center upgrades, likely completing the goal of hosting the IBC.

“We have the opportunity through this World Cup to leave our city and our region in a better place,” Paul said.

According to published documents, a press conference will be hosted after council approval to announce Dallas as the home for the FIFA World Cup 26 International Broadcast Center.

"It's icing on an already gigantic World Cup cake," Narvaez said.