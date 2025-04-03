Want to vote May 3? Deadline to register is today. What you need to know

The deadline to register to vote in the May 3 uniform election is Thursday, April 3. Voters across the state will be asked to decide on municipal races, bond propositions and other local races.

Check your voter registration status

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Unsure of your current registration status? You can verify your voter status online at votetexas.gov. You can search voter registration records by voter ID and date of birth, driver's license number and date of birth, or name, county, and date of birth.

How to register to vote in Texas

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

To register to vote, a voter registration application must be completed and returned to a voter's county election office at least 30 days before an election.

Complete an application using the Secretary of State's online voter registration application. Fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to the voter's county election office.

Request a printed application. The Secretary of State's office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided.

Contact or visit the voter's local voter registrar in person to complete the voter registration process.

Voter registrations can also be done when renewing, replacing, or changing Texas identification cards or driver's licenses through the Texas DPS.

My voter record is on 'suspense,' what do I do?

If a voter registration record is listed as ‘suspense,’ the Texas Secretary of State's Office says it means the county where the voter was registered was notified the voter's address no longer matched the address on their voter registration record. The Secretary of State's Office said the voter registration record can be updated online here.

Who is eligible to register to vote in Texas?

In Texas, you can register to vote if you are a United States citizen, a county resident where the application is submitted, at least 17 years and 10 months old when the voter registration application is submitted and at least 18 years old on Election Day. You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole). You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Make a plan to vote

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson released the following video in 2024, encouraging Texans to make a plan to vote.

“My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot,” Secretary Nelson says in the ad. “I encourage Texans to visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online resource.”

Key dates for the May 3 election