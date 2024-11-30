Dallas committee to receive FIFA broadcast center, fan fest update

The city of Dallas could be a step closer to landing a key piece of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A council committee on Monday is set to receive a briefing from the Dallas Sports Commission on next steps to secure the use of the city's convention center for the International Broadcast Center.

DSC executive director Monica Paul did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Briefing documents published on the city's website indicate the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention will meet Monday to receive an update on both a planned fan festival at Fair Park and the IBC.

After receiving the briefing, the committee will decide whether to advance a recommendation to the 15-member city council to approve $15 million in expenditures to ready the convention center to host FIFA for eight months beginning in January 2026.

The International Broadcast Center is the center for television, radio, mobile and new media operations; playing host to thousands of sports journalists from around the globe, according to the briefing the committee will receive on Monday.

Dallas hosted the International Broadcast Center for the 1994 World Cup as well, at Fair Park.

Fair Park is expected to host a Fan Fest for the 2026 World Cup too. A FIFA Fan Festival team was in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas to conduct a site visit, and work can begin on expanding planning for safety, security, transportation and revenue projections, according to published briefing materials.