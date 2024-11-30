2026 World Cup

Dallas committee to receive FIFA broadcast center, fan fest update

The Dallas City Council could vote as early as December 11 to approve $15 million in FIFA-required updates to locate the International Broadcast Center for the 2026 Men's World Cup at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

By David Goins

NBCDFW.com

The city of Dallas could be a step closer to landing a key piece of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A council committee on Monday is set to receive a briefing from the Dallas Sports Commission on next steps to secure the use of the city's convention center for the International Broadcast Center.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

DSC executive director Monica Paul did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Briefing documents published on the city's website indicate the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention will meet Monday to receive an update on both a planned fan festival at Fair Park and the IBC.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

After receiving the briefing, the committee will decide whether to advance a recommendation to the 15-member city council to approve $15 million in expenditures to ready the convention center to host FIFA for eight months beginning in January 2026.

The International Broadcast Center is the center for television, radio, mobile and new media operations; playing host to thousands of sports journalists from around the globe, according to the briefing the committee will receive on Monday.

Dallas hosted the International Broadcast Center for the 1994 World Cup as well, at Fair Park.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 12 mins ago

Fort Worth man shot multiple times after argument on Thanksgiving, police say

black friday 1 hour ago

Black Friday shoppers flock to Galleria for holiday shopping and shows

Fair Park is expected to host a Fan Fest for the 2026 World Cup too. A FIFA Fan Festival team was in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas to conduct a site visit, and work can begin on expanding planning for safety, security, transportation and revenue projections, according to published briefing materials.

This article tagged under:

2026 World CupDallasWorld CupFair ParkFIFA World Cup
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us