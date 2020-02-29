Dallas 7-Eleven Sells Out of Selena Cups, But More Are on the Way

A Dallas 7-Eleven sold out of its commemorative Selena Quintanilla cups Saturday, but more are on the way.

The cups were designed to celebrate 25 years of Quintanilla's legacy, and were sold out within an hour and 15 minutes, said Thelma Delgado, 7-Eleven director of operations.

But fans who missed out on the special edition cups will get another chance.

"The great news is this coming week we’ll have more cups coming in," Delgado said.

The store at 1805 Sylvan Avenue was the only one in Dallas to carry the collection, which was available at Stripes stores.

This was the first year that the commemorative cups have been available in Dallas, Delgado said.

Irving-based 7-Eleven owns Stripes, but there are no locations in Dallas. In the past, Dallas-Fort Worth residents have traveled to Waco to buy the cups, a Stripes official said.

The company has partnered with the Quintanilla family for four years on the cups.

This year, the star's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, selected artist Christa Palazzolo's painting "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015," to be featured on one of the cups, according to Stripes.

Suzette Quintanilla also "uniquely designed the collection to reflect Selena's legacy," 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President Brad Williams said in a written statement.