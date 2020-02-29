Selena Quintanilla

Dallas 7-Eleven Sells Out of Selena Cups, But More Are on the Way

The store at 1805 Sylvan Avenue was the only one in Dallas to carry the collection

The 7-Eleven store at 1805 Sylvan Avenue was the only one in Dallas to carry the collection, which was available at Stripes stores.

A Dallas 7-Eleven sold out of its commemorative Selena Quintanilla cups Saturday, but more are on the way.

The cups were designed to celebrate 25 years of Quintanilla's legacy, and were sold out within an hour and 15 minutes, said Thelma Delgado, 7-Eleven director of operations.

But fans who missed out on the special edition cups will get another chance.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on I-35E

Irving 4 hours ago

Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze at Irving Apartment Complex

"The great news is this coming week we’ll have more cups coming in," Delgado said.

The store at 1805 Sylvan Avenue was the only one in Dallas to carry the collection, which was available at Stripes stores.

This was the first year that the commemorative cups have been available in Dallas, Delgado said.

Irving-based 7-Eleven owns Stripes, but there are no locations in Dallas. In the past, Dallas-Fort Worth residents have traveled to Waco to buy the cups, a Stripes official said.

The company has partnered with the Quintanilla family for four years on the cups.

This year, the star's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, selected artist Christa Palazzolo's painting "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015," to be featured on one of the cups, according to Stripes.

Suzette Quintanilla also "uniquely designed the collection to reflect Selena's legacy," 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President Brad Williams said in a written statement.

#SelenaStripesCup

¡MAÑANA! “Selena Legend” and “Selena, Painting” will be available at 9 AM TOMORROW at participating Stripes stores! Tag your friends that are going to Stripes in the morning to get their cups! Check out our store locator to find a store near you! Our advice? Take as many awesome pictures as you can. Don't forget to use the hashtags #SelenaStripesCup #SelenaPainting #SelenaLegend 💘 ¡"Selena Legend" y "Selena, Painting" estarán disponibles a las 9 de la MAÑANA en las tiendas Stripes participantes! ¡Etiqueta a tus amigos que irán a Stripes en la mañana para obtener sus tazas! ¡Mira nuestro localizador de tiendas para encontrar la tienda mas cercana de ti! Nuestro consejo? Toma muchísimas fotos increíbles. No olvides de usar los hashtags #SelenaStripesCup #SelenaPainting #SelenaLegend 💘 Page in English (locator): — http://spr.ly/61861Wzyk Página en Español (locador): — http://spr.ly/61891Wzyb

Posted by Stripes on Friday, February 28, 2020

This article tagged under:

Selena QuintanillaDallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us