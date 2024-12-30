DA warns ‘No Refusal' policy for DWI tests is year round in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office warns drivers that Tarrant County is "no refusal" year-round when it comes to testing for intoxicated drivers.

While the holiday generally increases awareness around drunken driving, the district attorney is reminding those who may choose to get by the wheel after drinking that they will prosecute.

“If you drink and drive, we will prosecute you,” Sorrells said. “There’s no reason anyone should drive intoxicated."

According to a statement from the DA's office, "No refusal" means that if a driver is pulled over and refuses a breath test, then police officers can get a search warrant to obtain a blood sample.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

It's illegal to drive a motor vehicle in Texas with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08% or higher.

“Get a ride from a friend or a ride-share service,” Sorrells said. “Designate a sober driver. Be responsible.”

The district attorney said last year, from Dec. 31, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, 47 people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

"Let's get that number to zero," Sorrells said. "There are no excuses for getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

In 2023, 5,953 DWI cases were filed in Tarrant County. By late 2024, around 4,700 DWI cases were filed in Tarrant County. In Texas, more than 1,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2023, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

What are the penalties for a DWI?

Below are the penalities for a DWI, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Remember, traveling with an open bottle is also illegal in most cases, even if the driver isn't intoxicated.

First offense

Up to a $2,000 fine.

Up to 180 days in jail upon conviction, with three mandatory days.

Loss of driver's license for up to a year.

Second offense

Up to a $4,000 fine.

One month to a year in jail upon conviction.

Loss of driver's license for up to two years.

Third offense

A $10,000 fine.

Two to 10 years in prison.

Loss of driver's license for up to two years.

These fines do not include a state fine of $3,000, $4,500, or $6,000 assessed upon sentencing.

Impaired driving with a child passenger