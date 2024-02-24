Cyberattack impacting pharmacies leaves patients struggling to fill prescriptions

It’s a daily process accounting for the medication her husband needs.

But Thursday morning, Sonja Horan said it became more of a battle starting with a call to the pharmacy.

“They said, ‘Well we have a problem. Our systems have been down since yesterday morning and we’re not getting anything electronically,” said Horan.

So, the doctor faxed the request and Horan placed another call.

“The pharmacy said, “Yes. We did get it but the problem is we can’t process anything through insurance’,” she said.

Friday, she called again.

“I called first thing at nine o’clock in the morning. Again, ‘We are down. We have no estimated time to be up and running’,” said Horan.

Starting Wednesday morning, pharmacies across the country reported trouble processing prescriptions to insurance companies for payment after Change Healthcare, a unit of United Health, said it became the victim of a cyberattack.

Thursday in a regulatory filing, United Health blamed the hack on "a suspected nation-state associated cyber security threat actor"

The company said it "took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact."

On social media, Good RX was among some other companies to say it was also impacted.

Horan says she utilized another third party to finally get her husband’s antibiotic, paying $26 out of pocket, a price she knows could’ve been much higher.

“What do you do next? What do you do if you’re somebody who has a medication that’s going to keep you alive and you can’t get your hands on it? I don’t know what anybody’s doing. There’s got to be some people in a serious situation right now,” she said.