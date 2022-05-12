Critical Missing Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dallas Girl

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since late last month.
The department sent out a critical missing person alert for Gabrielle McDonald-Willis Thursday morning, saying she was last seen on April 27 on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street and may be in need of assistance.
Willis is Black and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
When she was last seen she was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.
According to the Black and Missing Foundation, the teen's family fears she may be a victim of sex trafficking and said she is in need of medication.
Persons with information are asked to call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4268. Please reference case number 074030-2022.