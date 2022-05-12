Critical Missing Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dallas Girl

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since late last month.

The department sent out a critical missing person alert for Gabrielle McDonald-Willis Thursday morning, saying she was last seen on April 27 on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street and may be in need of assistance.

Willis is Black and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, the teen's family fears she may be a victim of sex trafficking and said she is in need of medication.

#Dallas, Texas: It’s been 15 days since Gabrielle McDonald was last seen. Her family fears she could be in danger - possibly a victim of trafficking.



Pls share to help find Gabrielle. #HelpUsFindGabrielle pic.twitter.com/h49md4ye7K — Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) May 12, 2022

Persons with information are asked to call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4268. Please reference case number 074030-2022.