Crews Search For 63-Year-Old Man Missing Since Saturday in Grapevine Lake

Officials said crews resumed searching Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Crews are searching Grapevine Lake for a 63-year-old man they say jumped off a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced, fire officials say.

The man jumped off the boat at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to try to help a swimmer who was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Officials said crews did not find the man Saturday and resumed searching Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The man was not wearing a life jacket.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

