Crews Search For 63-Year-Old Man Missing Since Saturday in Grapevine Lake

Crews are searching Grapevine Lake for a 63-year-old man they say jumped off a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced, fire officials say.

The man jumped off the boat at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to try to help a swimmer who was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said crews did not find the man Saturday and resumed searching Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The man was not wearing a life jacket.

This is a developing story and will be updated.