Crews continue to monitor ‘Double Back Fire' in Johnson County, 50% contained, three barns damaged

Monday afternoon the Texas A&M Forest Service said crews continue to monitor hot spots of the 'Double Back Fire' in Johnson County which is now 50% contained.

The wildfire began Sunday afternoon and quickly spread to 1,400 acres by the overnight hours.

Update: the #DoubleBackFire in Johnson County is an estimated 1,400 acres and 50% contained. Firefighters observed some flare-ups as pockets of vegetation burned interior to containment lines. There were no issues with containment but crews will continue to monitor. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 7, 2023

Firefighters used airplanes, dozers, and crews on the ground to fight the fire.

On Monday the large flames and smoke were not seen, but there were flare-ups in different spots. The Texas A&M Forest Service said there were fire crews out in the field all day monitoring hot spots.

At times there were some flareups, but they were able to get them under control.

A spokesperson for the forest service said the fire will continue to burn for the next several days. He compared it to a campfire, the land is smoldering and still hot, and dry conditions with gusty winds could still cause issues.

Three barns have been damaged, but no homes were lost in the firefight.

Community Help

In neighboring Hood County, the Pecan Plantation Volunteer Fire Department sent some of its firefighters to help on Sunday night.

On Monday, residents began showing up with donations of water, drinks with electrolytes, snacks, Chapstick, sun block and other supplies to help the firefighters.

"It warms my heart because this community is so giving with people when they need when our firefighters and our first responders are out there. We need to provide for them. We need to make sure they have everything that they need to do their job and to do it well," said Kim Skoog with the fire department who said if they're not out there with the support, the crews may go without a meal. "They're working and it's hot, it's 110 degrees, and they have all their gear on and it's even hotter.

“We feel wonderful being able to help this community, it’s a great community and our firefighters and volunteer firefighters are out there fighting this in this heat, and what a horrible thing to happen and it’s so, we want to donate and help with Gatorade, drinks and waters, they need glove, snacks and lip gloss, something to help them cool down in this horrible heat," said Pepper Davis, a resident who donated items.

The fire department said it's still taking donations and any extras. They also give to other volunteer fire departments that may not have as many resources.