Crews Battle Fire at Apartment Building in East Fort Worth

Firefighters are working a fire at a two-story apartment complex Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

The fire was reported at an apartment community in the 6100 block of Oakway Lane, near the Interstate 30 interchange with Interstate 820 on the city's east side.

After a few minutes of battling the flames, crews were forced to pull out of the building due to the partial collapse of the roof, Fort Worth fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl said.

Once firefighters were evacuated, ladder trucks sprayed water onto the building to keep the flames from spreading.

No injuries were reported. One cat was rescued from the building and is expected to be OK, Drivdahl said.

A total of 12 units were damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.