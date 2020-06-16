Crash in Dallas Causing Backups Along Northbound I-35E at Regal Row

A crash involving a semi is causing a traffic backup in the northbound lanes of I-35E in Dallas.

The crash happened near Regal Row. One lane of traffic is currently getting by.

It appears the driver of the semi lost control, ran off the road and the truck and trailer flipped onto its side before catching fire.

That fire then spread to the grass nearby.

So far, no word on any injuries.

Crews are on scene, but no word on when all of the main lanes might reopen.