Dallas

Crash in Dallas Causing Backups Along Northbound I-35E at Regal Row

NBC 5 News

A crash involving a semi is causing a traffic backup in the northbound lanes of I-35E in Dallas.

The crash happened near Regal Row. One lane of traffic is currently getting by.

It appears the driver of the semi lost control, ran off the road and the truck and trailer flipped onto its side before catching fire.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 15

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas County 5 mins ago

Dallas County Reports 306 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 8 More Deaths

That fire then spread to the grass nearby.

So far, no word on any injuries.

Crews are on scene, but no word on when all of the main lanes might reopen.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us