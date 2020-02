A two-vehicle crash at an intersection in northern Dallas left one person hospitalized Thursday morning, police said.

Dallas police responded at about 12:36 a.m. to the crash at 200 Midway Road at Horizon N. Parkway, near westbound President George Bush Turnpike. A black Cadillac sedan struck a white Honda SUV, which pushed it into a light pole. The driver of the Honda was hospitalized.

No other information was available.