CPS Investigating Football Workout at Rockwall-Heath After Students Hospitalized

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has opened an investigation into an incident at Rockwall-Heath High School.

Several football players became ill after an off-season workout. Some were even hospitalized.

Dr. Osehotue Okojie is a family physician and a mother to four who spotted warning signs in her 15-year-old son two days after he began complaining of sore arms following the workout. He was rushed to the hospital.

“I was very angry about it and also concerned for all the other kids who didn’t have the benefit of someone in the medical field recognizing it,” said Dr. Okojie.

Mother Maria Avila described her son’s weeklong stay in the hospital as scary.

“It was very frustrating and painful,” she said.

Both 15-year-olds participated in an off-season workout at Rockwall-Heath high school on Jan. 6. Both ultimately spent a week hospitalized after suffering rhabdomyolysis. Overexertion can cause the serious condition which can lead to kidney damage or failure.

“It’s life-threatening when left untreated,” said Dr. Okojie.

Rockwall ISD placed head coach John Harrell on paid administrative leave while a third-party investigation is underway. It's unclear how many students became ill.

Texas Family & Protective Services is also conducting its own review and told NBC 5 it’ll turn over its findings to the district and school board.

“I don’t believe that his intent was to harm our kids,” said Dr. Okojie. “However, there was severe harm done in this case with kids.”

The parents said they wanted to speak out to educate others about rhabdomyolysis and the disturbing chatter they were hearing on social media and in the community.

“We were getting reports on social media that our kids were soft and entitled or they were drug users and that’s far from the truth,” said Dr. Okojie.

The families said while the boys were in the hospital they were being bullied by fellow classmates and people in the community.

“It’s not their fault. We should be supporting them instead of accusing them and making them the bad guys,” said sister Diana Avila.

Relieved to have their sons home, both families worry about the long-term effects on their health and their love for the game.

“We’re going to leave it in the hands of the administration and we trust that they will do what’s right,” said Diana Avila.

Here is the latest statement from Rockwall ISD:

"Rockwall ISD's care and concern continue to be with the student-athletes affected. Our serious concern for these students and their health led the District to pursue a third-party investigation into the incident immediately. We know the investigation will take time and we await its completion. We know there are many questions, but we ask that everyone allow the process to be completed before assuming outcomes. Please understand federal privacy law prohibits school districts from releasing certain information regarding students.

As noted last week, the District immediately notified the Texas Department of Family Protective Services of the allegations and this is likely the follow-up to the District's report. TDFPS investigations are conducted independently of the District's review and updates regarding their investigation would come directly from TDFPS."