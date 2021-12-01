Amari Cooper

Cowboys Activate Amari Cooper in Time for Thursday Night's Game

Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown
The Dallas Cowboys activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations account.

With Cooper activated this could make him available to play in Thursday's night game against the New Orleans Saints.

Cooper was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 19, missing Dallas' Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper also missed the Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders when the Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33.

