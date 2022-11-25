An Arlington couple is figuring out their next steps after their home caught fire Friday morning, damaging much of the inside, shattering windows, and destroying the roof.

Felix and Juliette Mendez arrived home from getting coffee Friday morning to find Arlington firefighters battling a fire inside their home on the 200 block of Broadmoor Avenue.

Felix told Telemundo 39 that he wasn't worried about losing their possessions in the fire, but only wanted to be sure their dogs were ok.

"I feel bad because my dog, you know? I don't care about I lost everything but I don't want to lose my dog. I've had him for a long time, almost 10 years," Felix said. "He's OK."

Juliette said the couple wasn't gone long but visited three stores that were all closed. When they got back home, the fire department was outside along with several neighbors.

"When you work like 20 years for this and then it's gone in one second … and then my dogs, oh my god," Juliette said.

The couple allowed Telemundo to see the inside of the home, which was heavily damaged by the fire which spread throughout the home and burned through the roof. Several windows were shattered and there was fire damage seen to the ceiling and roof.

The American Red Cross was providing the couple with some assistance.

It's not yet known what started the fire, though it appears to have started in the kitchen at about 8:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.