Cotton Bowl Stadium to Host Marquee Opening Day, April 10

Cotton Bowl Stadium will be the venue for four games, including two matches in the elite 19U Gordon Jago Super Group

The Dallas Cup is back! On Wednesday, the sports organization announced the matchups for Opening Day at the Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park.

The big event kicks off April 10 and features six teams that will make up this year's elite Gordon Jago Super Group.

This marks the 43rd year of the tournament and will host more than 250 boys and girls teams from 14 countries.

At 10:00 a.m., the Dallas Cup will welcome the US Men's National Deaf Team, who will take the Cotton Bowl pitch in a training match. 

Germany's very own Eintracht Frankfurt will start the first match of the day at 12:30 p.m. against FC Dallas Premier in the Under 17 Dallas Cup Girl's Invitational.

Fans can also catch the annual "Welcome World" Opening Ceremonies and the Parade of Nations at 5:45 p.m. which honors every participating 2022 Dallas Cup team.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 years old, and free admission for children under 6.

Fans and teams alike can learn more about the tournament by visiting www.DallasCup.org.

