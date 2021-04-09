Corinth Girl Escapes Attempted Abduction on Walk Home From School

Corinth police are investigating after a young girl says she escaped an attempted abduction on Wednesday from a man who may have been following her for several days.

According to police, the girl was walking home from school along Robinson Road between Pine Hills Lane and Berkley Drive when a man in a truck stopped, got out of his vehicle and grabbed her at about 4 p.m.

Police said the girl was able to escape the man's grasp and he ran back to his truck and sped away.

The man was described as Hispanic, between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall and slightly overweight. He had dark brown hair, possibly dyed, and had a light brown and gray goatee. The man was wearing glasses, had a tattoo on his left arm (possibly a skull) and he had a cut or scar over his left eyebrow.

The man's truck was described as brown or tan with a camper shell and may have been a mid-2000's model.

The girl told police she believed the vehicle has been following her since March 31.

Anyone with further information please contact the Corinth Police Department at 940-349-1600, option nine.