Coppell

Coppell Police Searching for Man Who Repeatedly Stole Beer From Gas Station

The suspect has tattoos on his left arm and neck, and he wore a necklace during several of the thefts, police said

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

Police are searching for a man who repeatedly stole beer from a convenience store in Coppell.

According to the Coppell Police Department, the suspect entered the QT gas station at 1484 South Belt Line Road on multiple occasions over the last few months.

Police said each time the man entered, he took two cases of beer and left without paying.

The suspect has tattoos on his left arm and neck, and he wore a necklace during several of the thefts, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

McKinney 6 hours ago

McKinney Voters Recall City Council Member La'Shadion Shemwell

Anyone with information about this individual should contact Detective Steve Hayes with the Coppell Police Department at 972-304-3604 or shayes@coppelltx.gov.

This article tagged under:

CoppellCoppell Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us