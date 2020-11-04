Coppell Police Searching for Man Who Repeatedly Stole Beer From Gas Station

Police are searching for a man who repeatedly stole beer from a convenience store in Coppell.

According to the Coppell Police Department, the suspect entered the QT gas station at 1484 South Belt Line Road on multiple occasions over the last few months.

Police said each time the man entered, he took two cases of beer and left without paying.

The suspect has tattoos on his left arm and neck, and he wore a necklace during several of the thefts, police said.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact Detective Steve Hayes with the Coppell Police Department at 972-304-3604 or shayes@coppelltx.gov.