Cooper Tire Recalls 430,000 Tires Over Defect That Could Lead to a Crash

Cooper Tire is recalling 430,000 tires over the concern they may rapidly deflate and lead to a crash.

The company said in a statement on Feb. 19 that they were recalling 22 brands of tires after learning of a defect that could lead to sidewall separation and increase the risk of a crash.

The company is recalling certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile Wild Country and Big O brand tires including some under the Pep Boys, Discount Tire, Mickey Thompson, Les Schwab and Mastercraft brands.

The number of tires affected is estimated to be more than 430,000.

Cooper Tire will notify owners in late March and dealers will replace any affected tires, free of charge.

Any owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. The number for the recall is 178.

Additionally, owners have the option to contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to http://www.safercar.gov/. The NHTSA ID for this recall is 21T002000.