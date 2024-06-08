Conference brings together burn survivors in Dallas

For the first time, a Texas-based organization seeking to connect and provide resources for severe burn victims held its annual conference in Dallas.

In 2019, Justina Page founded Texas Burn Community Connect to bring a burn conference to survivors who may not have the means or time to travel.

“My vision is to travel to different cities in the Texas area and host a one-day event,” said Page.

In 1999, Page, her husband, and six sons were at their home in Houston when a fast-moving fire swept through. Justina rushed to save her 22-month-old twin sons. Amos didn’t survive. Justina and the other twin, Benjamin, were critically burned.

“I wound up in an eight-week coma. I was given zero percent chance to make it,” she said.

But slowly, thanks to a huge network of support, Page recovered.

In the wake of her tragedy, she founded the Amos House of Faith, a non-profit aimed at serving those who have experienced burn trauma.

Five years ago, she held her first conference.

“A lot of times people feel separated. They feel like, it’s only me. And to connect and say, here’s someone who’s experienced what I’ve experienced, he’s how I got through it, this is how you can get through it, when you’re having a hard day, I’m here too in the city,” said Page.

At the Westin Dallas Park Central Saturday, survivors and caregivers came together to hear from others who’ve walked a similar path, including Gina Russo.

“I’m a survivor of one of the fourth worst fires in the nation. It’s called the Station Nightclub Fire. We lost 100 people. Over 200 were injured,” said Russo.

Russo spent months in the hospital. Years later, she wrote a book about the fire as a form of therapy. Soon, she found herself speaking to groups on Saturdays.

“If something traumatic had to happen, I’m glad this was my trauma because these people save us. We save each other. And I want to make sure… there are a few first-timers. They’ve never been to a burn conference, and I need to know that they heard one word that’s going to propel them to go forward,” she said.

The conference also included breakout sessions promoting local resources and services and coping mechanisms, such as laughter yoga, free burn scar massages, and a question-and-answer session with the UT Southwestern/Parkland Burn Team.

More about Page’s story and resources can be found through the Amos House of Faith.