Community Lifeline Center Continues Food Distribution Despite Challenges of Pandemic

Community Lifeline Center in McKinney is continuing to feed families in need, even though it is in desperate need itself.

With each food distribution event, there is concern Collin County food pantries won’t be able to keep up with the growing need for food.

Community Lifeline Center gave out over 4,500 pounds of food a month last year, executive director Scott Elliott said.

“Literally, 30 to 40 times the amount of food that we were distributing last year is what we are distributing with the partners this year,” Elliott said,

Collin County commissioners recently authorized an additional $2 million to help local food pantries operate through the end of the year.

“We’re going to be in a lot of hurt and clients are going to be hurting as we get into the beginning of the new year. CARES funding has been great, but we are in dire need going forward to try to sustain that level of distribution,” Elliott said.

This summer, the nonprofit teamed up with the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership -- an organization that mentors teens -- to combine resources.

“For example, Community Lifeline may come up with dry food boxes. We come over with perishable boxes like dairy, meat and fruits, and we can combine boxes together so families can walk away with about 70 pounds of food,” said Derrick Robinson, the founder of Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership.

Elliott said he planned to continue the food drives, no matter what.

“We say we don’t celebrate the numbers, because behind every number is pain. But we do celebrate the ability to provide,” he said.

Elliott said up to 1,000 families show up for the Community Lifeline Center’s food drives.

To find out information about how to donate, click here.