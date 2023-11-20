Community, county leaders fight planned landfill in Silver Creek area of Tarrant County

In northwest Tarrant County, community and county leaders are fighting plans for a landfill to be built near a natural spring.

Opponents believe the project would drive up traffic and pollution in the Silver Creek area to the west of Lake Worth.

Looking out over the aquifer near Silver Creek Road, Save Silver Creek organizer Katheryn Moore could remember why she moved to northwest Tarrant County.

“Just the peace, the solitude,” Moore told NBC 5. “It’s beautiful, and it’s so peaceful.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

17 years later, Moore said she’s been leading a fight to save that natural beauty.

“When we bought our home, we had no idea that there was a permit for a landfill here,” Moore said. “That was a total surprise.”

Dallas-based company BAP Kennor Landfill, LLC has planned to build a solid waste facility at 3411 Silver Creek Road, within sight of the aquifer.

Tarrant County leaders told NBC 5 that to proceed with the project, the company has been citing a previous permit to build a landfill on the lot – that was issued for the land in the early 1970s.

“And in that 50 years, northwest Tarrant County has grown up, and the community has grown up around that site,” said Manny Ramirez, Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 4. “And so we are fully supportive of the neighborhood’s efforts to make sure that that spot does not become a landfill.”

Ramirez said the northwest part of the county couldn’t handle the traffic that would come with a new landfill.

People living in that area said they believed a solid waste facility could pose a threat to the waters of Silver Creek.

“It’s actually the water we use for baths, drinking, everything,” said Jody Johnson. “So there are no other options if this project should contaminate our wells.”

“We got air pollution, noise pollution, and water pollution, it’s just across the board, you know?” Robert Sterling said. “It’s not good for this area over here.”

NBC 5 reached out to BAP Kennor Landfill, LLC for a response to those concerns.

“BAP is aware of the community's concerns and has hired a team of professionals to address all aspects of the project,” a spokesperson for the company said. “BAP remains committed to being a conscientious member of the community.”

In response to appeals from the community and elected officials, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is reviewing the landfill permit for the land where the project is slated.

A public meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Brewer High School on Dec. 5, with representatives from BAP Kennor Landfill, the Fort Worth mayor, and other elected officials set to attend.

People living near the project site plan to make their case for the landfill to be built as far as possible from the waters of Silver Creek.

“There’s a lot of land in Texas, they can find another place,” Sterling said. “They’re not from here, so they’re not worried about drinking the water. We are.”