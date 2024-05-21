PETA urges planned Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Texas to serve only vegan foods

PETA has a request for the new Peppa Pig Theme Park in the works in North Texas-- don't sell meat.

In a recent letter to Hasbro and Merlin Entertainments, PETA said animal-based food would horrify Peppa Pig-loving children and oppose the values of the show.

The animal rights organization asked the park to honor Peppa’s friends and family and her young audience by offering visitors healthy, humane vegan foods and keeping animal flesh, milk, and eggs off the menu at Miss Rabbit’s Diner.

“Peppa’s young fans would be horrified to learn that Miss Rabbit was serving meat and milk taken from animals who are loving, playful, and affectionate—just like Mrs. Cow and the other residents of Peppatown,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA is calling on the theme park to leave animals in peace, not in pieces, by offering a menu of delicious vegan foods that everyone can enjoy.”.

PETA also stated in the letter that leaving animals off the menu would cause visitor numbers to skyrocket.

“Just as you decided to leave pig flesh off the menu at your Florida theme park, we expect you’ll do the same in Texas, given that pigs are intelligent, playful, and affectionate beings—just like Peppa herself,” the letter said. “You clearly recognize the irony of selling pig meat, so why sell products made from other exploited animals like Carol Cow or Mrs. Cow? Just like pigs, cows and other animals are friends, not food.”

NBC 5 reached out to the park for comment but we have not heard back yet.

The park is expected to open in North Richland Hills later this year and will be the second Peppa Pig Theme Park in the U.S., with the other in central Florida. Once it opens, the North Texas park will feature multiple rides, including kid-friendly roller coasters, and themed play areas with a splash pad, nature trail, treehouse and indoor cinema.