Coming Up: Gov. Abbott Discusses Fentanyl Crisis in Fort Worth

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is holding a roundtable Tuesday in Fort Worth to discuss the national fentanyl crisis.

Following the roundtable, the governor will hold a brief press conference.

Abbott's office said he will be joined by families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses as well as law enforcement representatives from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the Fort Worth Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The news conference is expected to start at about 12:45 p.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page.

