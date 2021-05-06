Collin County Sentences Man to 40 Years in Prison for Continually Sexually Abusing a Child

A Collin County jury sentenced 37-year-old Marcelino Lopez-Martinez to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child multiple times throughout a year.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willi says Lopez-Martinez began assaulting the child, who he knew through the child's family, at 8-years-old and continued to until the child told her mom at 9-years old.

"We are so proud of this child for having the strength to report this predator after enduring an entire year of his abuse," District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child means Lopez-Martines will be sentenced to 40 years without eligibility for parole.