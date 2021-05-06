Collin County

Collin County Sentences Man to 40 Years in Prison for Continually Sexually Abusing a Child

The man will not have the opportunity for parole

By Logan McElroy

Prison Cell Bars - Black and White
Getty Images

A Collin County jury sentenced 37-year-old Marcelino Lopez-Martinez to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child multiple times throughout a year.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willi says Lopez-Martinez began assaulting the child, who he knew through the child's family, at 8-years-old and continued to until the child told her mom at 9-years old.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are so proud of this child for having the strength to report this predator after enduring an entire year of his abuse," District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Denton 54 mins ago

New Denton Police Approach to Mental Health Issues

ERCOT 1 hour ago

ERCOT Prepares for Record Electric Demand This Summer

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child means Lopez-Martines will be sentenced to 40 years without eligibility for parole.

This article tagged under:

Collin Countysexual abusemarcelino lopez-martinez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us