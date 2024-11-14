Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbert says he's ready to retire after 44 years of service in elections.

Sherbert's long election career began in 1980 as a voter registration supervisor. He then became the elections administrator for Dallas County in 1987. Before moving to Collin County in 2015, held the same role in Ellis County since 2011.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News report that Sherbert notified County Judge Chris Hill last month of his intention to retire. He told the paper that the last four years have "probably been the most stressful part" of his career due to open records requests, disinformation and misinformation and general distrust of the outcome of the 2020 election.

Still, Sherbert said the last nine years in Collin County have been an incredible honor and privilege.

"Over the past nine years, I have been fortunate to work alongside a team of outstanding professionals and interact with countless engaged citizens," Sherbert said.

In addition to his work at the county level, Sherbert also contributed as a course developer and instructor for the National Association of Election Officials.

"I am confident in the strength of the Elections Department and the team here that will continue to serve our residents at the highest level," Sherbert said. "The foundation we have built will carry forward our mission of ensuring election integrity and protecting the right to vote for all eligible citizens."

Sherbert's retirement will be effective Dec. 31.