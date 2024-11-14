Collin County

Collin County elections administrator retires after 44 years of service

Longtime elections administrator will retire, effective New Year's Eve

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbert, November 2024.
NBC 5 News

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbert says he's ready to retire after 44 years of service in elections.

Sherbert's long election career began in 1980 as a voter registration supervisor. He then became the elections administrator for Dallas County in 1987. Before moving to Collin County in 2015, held the same role in Ellis County since 2011.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News report that Sherbert notified County Judge Chris Hill last month of his intention to retire. He told the paper that the last four years have "probably been the most stressful part" of his career due to open records requests, disinformation and misinformation and general distrust of the outcome of the 2020 election.

Still, Sherbert said the last nine years in Collin County have been an incredible honor and privilege.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Over the past nine years, I have been fortunate to work alongside a team of outstanding professionals and interact with countless engaged citizens," Sherbert said.

In addition to his work at the county level, Sherbert also contributed as a course developer and instructor for the National Association of Election Officials.

"I am confident in the strength of the Elections Department and the team here that will continue to serve our residents at the highest level," Sherbert said. "The foundation we have built will carry forward our mission of ensuring election integrity and protecting the right to vote for all eligible citizens."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Frisco 4 hours ago

One arrested after man gunned down in Frisco Walmart parking lot

holidays 9 hours ago

Holiday, family fun in North Texas

Sherbert's retirement will be effective Dec. 31.

This article tagged under:

Collin County
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us