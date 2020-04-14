Collin County Appraisal District Delays Notices of Appraised Value

Collin County property owners wanting to know their property values will have to wait a few more weeks.

The Collin County Appraisal District has delayed the mailing date of appraisal notices until May 15, the district announced in an April 13 news release.

The protest deadline for notices mailed on May 15 has been delayed until June 15.

Business Personal Property (BPP) appraisal notices will follow the real estate notices by two to four weeks, the district said.

The BPP protest deadline will be 30 days after the date BPP appraisal notices are mailed.

The district will also not be conducting in-person meetings. Individuals wanting to protest their property values can do so via the online eFile system or in writing by mail.

The preliminary start date of Appraisal Review Board hearings is July 6.