Coppell

College Student Returns Home Weeks After Catastrophic Dog Attack

Jaqueline Durand was dog-sitting for a Coppell couple last December when she was mauled by their two pets

Brooker Law, PLLC

Weeks after she was mauled by two dogs that left her “permanently and catastrophically disfigured,” Jaqueline Durand is home.

The 22-year-old UT Dallas student was hired as a dog sitter for three pets while their owners were out of town.

Durand's father, John, told NBC's TODAY that his daughter met the animals and the couple she would be working for a week in advance and said there were "no incidents." 

Jacqueline Durand

Jacqueline Durand Jan 30

Father of 22-Year-Old Mauled by Dogs Details Her ‘Incredible Fight to Stay Alive'

Coppell Jan 26

Dog Sitter ‘Permanently, Catastrophically Disfigured' After Attack: Lawsuit

According to a lawsuit, when Durand went to the couple’s Coppell home on Dec. 23, two days before Christmas and a day before her birthday, she was attacked when she entered the home.

Durand suffered multiple life-threatening injuries with the loss of both ears, lips, nose, and the majority of her face.

After spending the next two months undergoing multiple surgeries, Durand is now waking up in her own room again after recently returning home.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Coppell Police said though Durand has a long recovery ahead, she is a “beautiful warrior and an inspiration to all.”

According to police, the couple's dogs, a mixed-breed German shepherd, and a mixed-breed pit bull, were to be euthanized though that wasn't expected to happen until after the lawsuit was settled. According to a previous report, the dogs are being held by Coppell's animal control services.

Durand was saved by a neighbor because the front door of the Bishops' home had been left open. The neighbor, whose husband called 911, was also bitten by the German shepherd twice, Durand said and court documents corroborated.

This article tagged under:

Coppelldog attackCoppell policejaqueline durand
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us