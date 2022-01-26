22-Year-Old Dog Sitter Hospitalized, Disfigured After Dog Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

A 22-year-old UT Dallas student who was making money as a dog sitter remains hospitalized after she was attacked by multiple dogs, a lawsuit alleges.

According to attorney Chip Brooker of Dallas' Brooker Law, Coppell resident Jaqueline Durand was mauled by two dogs and left "permanently and catastrophically disfigured."

Brooker, who represents Durand, said Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife Ashley hired Durand last month to care for the couple's animals while they were out of town.

Durand went to the couple's home in Coppell two days before Christmas and one day before her 22nd birthday.

When she opened the door to the Bishop's home, their mixed-breed German Shepherd and mixed-breed pit bull immediately attacked her, the lawsuit alleged.

She suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, including the loss of both ears, nose, lips, and most of her face, in addition to severe puncture wounds over her entire body.

According to the lawsuit, Durand has undergone several reconstructive surgeries and will require many more. She remains hospitalized locally.

Brooker filed a lawsuit in Dallas County Court at Law on Tuesday.

The dogs were captured and placed in the care of the City of Coppell before a municipal judge decided earlier this month that both animals should be euthanized, the lawsuit alleged.

Brooker said he and his team have appealed the judge's order to give them time to inspect and examine the dogs to confirm their dangerous tendencies.