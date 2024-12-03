College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic headed to AT&T Stadium

The 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is coming to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, January 10.

Organizers say it's an event that is nearly nine decades in the making.

It’s more than just a football game though, according to Kelvin Walker, Chair of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association.

“We are really excited about some of the enhancements we’re making to the fan experience this year. It starts with our Goodyear Huddle Up Fan Fest outside AT&T Stadium. It’s a free family-friendly event that includes interactive exhibits, games, giveaways, food, beverages, kids’ play zones, photo opportunities and so much more,” Walker said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

They are also introducing something new this year.

“We are thrilled to have DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, performing on the West Plaza at the stadium the day of the game,” Walker said.

There will also be a drone show that night after the game.

Organizers say it is so much more than just a football game though, considering it will impact the North Texas community.

“The game creates nearly $100 million in economic impact. That’s $54 million in direct and $45 million in indirect impact. Recently we hosted our sixth Mega Mobile Market in partnership with Tarrant Area Food Bank that distributed over 5,000 meals to those in need,” Walker said.

He said the game has generated more than a billion dollars for higher education since the game’s inception in 1937. More than $3.5 million of that has been given in grants to dozens of education-based and youth-based organizations in North Texas.

In addition, they have completed their 26th art contest where we distributed over $75,000 to elementary school art teachers at over 130 schools in North Texas to help buy art supplies.

The Cotton Bowl is a Semifinal for the new 12-team College Football Playoff and will be played on January 10 (the latest the game has ever been played). The 12-team CFP bracket will be announced on Sunday, December 8th after the conference championship games. At that point, we will know which six teams feed into our side of the bracket. It will not be clear who the teams at the Cotton Bowl will be until after the Quarterfinals are played on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.