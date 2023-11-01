Cold weather message like ‘seatbelt lesson' on planes, per MedStar

There were more cold weather-related emergencies in October than there were in the previous two Octobers combined, according to a representative of MedStar Mobile Healthcare.

"And the fact that we have already had five patients transported to the hospital with a cold-related emergency indicates the fact that people are being caught a little bit off guard," said Matt Zavadsky, of MedStar, which provides emergency services for Fort Worth and several of its surrounding cities.

Most of those cold calls happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., when the day is typically at its coldest, and while people were doing things that they are otherwise used to doing, like exercising.

That is why MedStar has stressed in its recent public safety messages that people need to dress warmly, and in layers, if they will be outside for any extended period of time while this cold weather pattern has settled in over North Texas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The message may be simple, but the belief is that reminding people of what they already know can make a difference on whether they do it or not.

"It is that repetition that people will begin to remember. It is no different than every time you get on an airplane they teach you how to use a seatbelt. It is sort of that process," Zavadsky said. "The more people hear the message, the more people hear the statistics, they will begin to realize, 'Yeah, maybe this really is a thing.'"