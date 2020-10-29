Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trevor-Lawrence-Getty-122918
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected to be the top pick at the next NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence will miss the next scheduled game against unranked Boston College on Saturday. Clemson is scheduled to play Notre Dame, ranked this week at No. 4, on Nov. 7.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College," Swinney said in a statement. "While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Man Wanted for Questioning by Dallas Police After Seattle Woman Disappears

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us