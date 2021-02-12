Cleburne Fire Department to Hold City's Second COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Cleburne Fire Department will operate the city's COVID-19 vaccination site for the second time this year, this time with 1,000 doses of the vaccine to start and potentially more on the way.

The fire department first served at a vaccination hub in early February, delivering the vaccine to 535 people.

"What started with 500 doses has expanded so we can make an even bigger impact in protecting lives in our community," Cleburne Fire Chief Scott Lail said.

Now the department will partner with the Johnson County Commissioners Court to continue to serve the region as a vaccination hub.

The initial shipment will be 1,000 vaccines, however, Cleburne Fire said in a statement that if more of the vaccine becomes available there is a potential for similar amounts to be sent weekly.

The site will be located at the Cleburne Conference Center located at 1501 W Henderson Street.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

"We are happy to be able to work with the County to make sure Cleburnites and our neighbors can get vaccinated," Mayor Scott Cain said. "For Cleburne to be a leader in the region, it means doing our part to protect the lives of our community and beyond.

Residents can register online for their appointment at www.cleburne.net/covid19vaccine. If computer access or additional assistance is needed, residents can call the COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 817-357-4456.

Registration comes with an appointment time and QR Code.