Help Needed in North Texas for Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Ida

The Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Duncanville is asking for volunteers and assistance in helping the many animals they have taken in to protect from Hurricane Ida.

Those dogs were all homeless and were rescued before the storm made landfall. According to Tri-City, the dogs are now receiving emergency housing and medical care in the new Lifesaving and Learning Center and then will be made available for adoption in the next few days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

While they would love to eventually adopt all the animals out, they said the most immediate need is for volunteers who can help care for the animals. They need dog walkers, morning feeders and cleaners and much more.

For those who would like to volunteer, you must complete a volunteer application.

For those who want to foster an animal, you’re asked to email the foster coordinator at foster@cedarhilltx.com.