Classes canceled at Irving ISD school due to power outage

Classes at a school in Irving ISD will be canceled on Thursday, August 29, due to an electrical issue.

According to Irving ISD, Townley Elementary School is without power due to a transformer issue.

District officials said Oncor crews worked through the night to repair the issue, but power has not been successfully restored to the school building.

School has been canceled for students and staff at Townley Elementary School, and students will not have to make up this day due to additional daily instructional minutes built into the calendar, district officials said.

District officials said Oncor crews will continue to work to make the necessary repairs, and Irving ISD will provide an
update to Townley Elementary School families through School Messenger phone calls, email, and text as well as on Irving ISD social media platforms and at IrvingISD.net.

