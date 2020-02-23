City of Mesquite Offers Free Job Assistance Program

The City of Mesquite's Human Resources Department is offering a free job assistance program.

According to the City of Mesquite, the new program aims to promote employment opportunities providing personalized training.

A "Resume Writing and Interviewing Skills Assistance" program will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mesquite Main Library, located at 300 West Grubb Drive.

According to the City of Mesquite, Monday's program is full, but the Human Resources Department is working to schedule a future program.

The City of Mesquite said the new program will offer attendees access to new trends in interview tactics and one-on-one training about writing a resume.

"We are excited to provide this job seeking training to the public," Rick French, Director of Human Resources, said. "Our staff will sit down with each participant to have conversations about their resume. And, we will discuss tips and tactics to use in interviews. Our goal is to make Mesquite a more employable community."

According to the City of Mesquite, the Human Resources Department plans to expand the program to offer training in other job application topics in the future.

For more information, the Human Resources Department can be reached at 972-216-6322.