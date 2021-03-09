City of Mansfield Provides Water Bill Relief to Residents Through Leak Forgiveness Program

The City of Mansfield is providing relief to water customers whose bills reflect higher than normal usage due to pipe damage or measures to prevent pipe damage during the recent winter storms.

The Water Utilities Department, with support from the City Council, has utilized the Leak Forgiveness Program to provide support to water customers for years, the City of Mansfield said.

The program is now being used to assist customers as part of the winter storm recovery efforts.

Customers must complete the Leak Forgiveness form and submit it to the water utilities department, the City said. Staff from the department will contact applicants to review their bills.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The City said Water Utilities will also provide refunds for any city fees incurred when plumbers repaired water leak damage.

According to the City of Mansfield, two cycles of the City's four cycles of water bills have already been issued.

Anyone who has received their bill and has questions should call utility billing at 817-276-4230.