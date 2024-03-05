Denton County

City of Justin experiencing city-wide water outage

By NBCDFW Staff

City of Justin

Justin, Texas, a city in Denton County, had a city-wide water outage Tuesday afternoon.

A 12-inch main line was hit at the FM 156 and Wallace Drive intersection at about 11:00 a.m. while a contractor was working, according to a post on X from the city.

The leak was isolated ensuring the community water pressure was not lost, so a boil water notice was not put in place.

The city told NBC 5 repairs have started and they expect water to be restored to the north end before the evening.

