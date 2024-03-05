City of Justin experiencing city-wide water outage

Justin, Texas, a city in Denton County, had a city-wide water outage Tuesday afternoon.

A 12-inch main line was hit at the FM 156 and Wallace Drive intersection at about 11:00 a.m. while a contractor was working, according to a post on X from the city.

The leak was isolated ensuring the community water pressure was not lost, so a boil water notice was not put in place.

The city told NBC 5 repairs have started and they expect water to be restored to the north end before the evening.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.